Zurn Z831R6-XL AquaSpec 2.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Zurn Z831R6-XL AquaSpec 2.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet Zurn Z831R6-XL Features:Widespread low-profile faucet has a sleek and clean appearance12 pressure-compensating flow-control options ranging from 0.5 GPM to 2.2 GPM including standard and vandal-resistant versions of aerated, spray, and laminar flowQuarter-turn ceramic disc cartridges last up to a million cyclesLead-free cast brass body provides durability while complying with the Safe Water Drinking ActAdjustable centers allow for installation from 6" to 20" apart and up to 1 1/8" thickADA compliant, vandal-resistant, and color-coded 6" wrist blade handlesLimited 3-year warrantyLimited lifetime warranty on ceramic disc cartridgeZurn Z831R6-XL Specifications:Height: 7" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 6" - 20" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome