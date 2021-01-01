Zurn Z831C3-XL-ICT 2.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Zurn Z831C3-XL-ICT 2.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet Zurn Z831C3-XL-ICT Features:Widespread gooseneck faucet has a sleek and clean appearance12 pressure-compensating flow-control options ranging from 0.35 GPM to 2.2 GPM including standard and vandal-resistant versions of aerated, spray, and laminar flowQuarter-turn ceramic disc cartridges last up to a million cyclesLead-free cast brass body provides durability while complying with the Safe Water Drinking ActAdjustable centers allow for installation from 6" to 20" apart and up to 1 1/8" thickInterconnecting copper supply tubes for 8-inch in-line centersADA compliant, vandal-resistant, and color-coded 2" dome lever handlesLimited 3-year warrantyLimited lifetime warranty on ceramic disc cartridgeZurn Z831C3-XL-ICT Specifications:Height: 12-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome