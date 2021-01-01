Zurn Z831A4-XL Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Wrist Blade Handles from the Aquaspec Series Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Zurn Z831A4-XL Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Wrist Blade Handles from the Aquaspec Series Zurn Low Lead Compliant Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Wrist Blade Handles from the AquaSpec SeriesPolished chrome-plated widespread with adjustable centers from 6" [152mm] to 20" [508mm], with a 3-1/2" [89mm] centerline rigid or swing gooseneck spout and quarter turnceramic disc cartridges. Unit is furnished with a 2.2 GPM [8.3 L] pressure compensating aerator (complying with ANSI A112.18.1 Standard for flow), 4" [102mm] vandal-resistant color coded metal wrist blade handles, mounting hardware and 1/2" NPSM coupling nuts for standard lavatory risers. Widespread accommodates installations up to 1-1/8" [29mm] thick.Zurn Lead Free products (-XL), is the line of durable, high quality brass faucets and fixtures that are designed and manufactured to comply with state laws and local codes that mandate lead content levels. Zurn Lead Free products (-XL) are manufactured with less than one quarter of one percent (0.25%) total lead content by weighted average. Double Handle Chrome