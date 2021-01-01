Zurn Z824B0-XL 2.2 GPM Deck Mounted Single Handle Utility Faucet with Metal Handle Chrome Faucet Utility Single Handle

From zurn
Zurn Z824B0-XL 2.2 GPM Deck Mounted Single Handle Utility Faucet with Metal Handle Zurn Z824B0-XL Features:Single-control faucet with gooseneck side spout has a sleek polished finish13 pressure-compensating flow-control options ranging from 0.5 GPM to 2.2 GPM including standard, vandal-resistant, and anti-microbial versions of aerated, spray, and laminar flowQuarter-turn ceramic disc cartridge lasts up to a million cyclesLead-free cast brass body provides durability while complying with the Safe Water Drinking ActTemperature limit stop prevents scaldingIncludes 2 stainless steel braided connection hoses for connecting hot and cold inletsADA compliant lever handleLimited 3-year warrantyLimited lifetime warranty on ceramic disc cartridgeZurn Z824B0-XL Specifications:Height: 10-3/4" (top to bottom)Spout Height (from deck to center of faucet outlet): 6-5/8"Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 4" - 7"Number of Faucet Holes: 2Connection Size: 3/8"Flow Rate (GPM): 2.2 gallons-per-minute Single Handle Chrome