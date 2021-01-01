Zurn Z81102-XL-2M 4" Centerset Lead Free Double Handle Bathroom Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and 2.2 GPM Vandal-Resistant Aerator from the AquaSpec Collection Zurn 4" Centerset Lead Free Double Handle Lavatory Faucet with Metal Cross Handles and 2.2 GPM Vandal-Resistant Aerator from the AquaSpec CollectionPolished chrome-plated cast brass faucet body with integral shanks, quarter turn ceramic disc cartridges and a 4" [102mm] long integral cast spout. Unit is furnished with a 2.2 GPM [8.3 L] pressure compensating aerator (complying with ANSI A112.18.1 Standard for flow), vandal-resistant color-coded metal four arm handles, mounting hardware and 1/2" NPSM coupling nuts for standard lavatory risers.Zurn Lead Free products (-XL), is the line of durable, high quality brass faucets and fixtures that are designed and manufactured to comply with state laws and local codes that mandate lead content levels. Zurn Lead Free products (-XL) are manufactured with less than one quarter of one percent (0.25%) total lead content by weighted average.Features:2.2 GPM Vandal-Resistant Pressure compensating AeratorMade from high quality brass Double Handle Polished Chrome