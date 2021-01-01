From msi

MSI Z77A-G45 LGA 1155 ATX Intel Motherboard with UEFI BIOS

$119.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Intel Z77 Core i7 / i5 / i3 (LGA1155) DDR3 2667(OC)/ 2400(OC)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com