Z77 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Multicolor LED Backlit with Red SwitchesTenkeyless 87 Keys AntiGhosting for Mac PC White

Best Quality Guranteed. Anti-ghosting 87 Keys, N-key rollover Allowing multi-keys to work simultaneously with high speed. Each key is controlled by independent switch, let you enjoy high-grade games with fast response. Outemu Innovative pluggable Red Switches Custom mechanical switches designed for longevity, responsiveness, and durability. Offer the best LINEAR and QUIET typing experience. As well being ever so QUIETER than brown and blue switches Include 5 spare switches for replacement in case some switches do not work. Preset 9 backlight modes to choose with Fn+Ins Built-in 8 modes gaming keys lighting-up patterns with FN+(1-8), Support customizable keys lights with FN+(9,0) to make lights of some keys on and others off Key Shortcuts and Ergonomic design Easy to access to calculator, email, web browser, volume, media etc with FN+F1-F12. Ergonomical design: the stepped keycap makes it sleek and thearc an