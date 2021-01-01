From zurn
Zurn Z7533-LS Shower Panel with Pressure Balanced Shower Valve and Metering Feature Less Soap Dish from the Temp-Gard Aqua-Panel Series Stainless
Zurn Z7533-LS Shower Panel with Pressure Balanced Shower Valve and Metering Feature Less Soap Dish from the Temp-Gard Aqua-Panel Series Zurn Shower Panel with Pressure Balanced Shower Valve and Metering Feature Less Soap Dish from the Temp-Gard Aqua-Panel SeriesThe Z7533 Series is a stainless steel shower unit of 18- shroud with pressure balanced mixing valve and slow-closing push button metering valve, service stops, and metal lever handle. The unit is complete with an institutional brass ball joint shower head, and piping. Includes Z7000-SC dual spring checks for cross connection protection. Pressure Balanced Stainless Steel