Zurn Z7443-XL-CST 4" Centerset Lead Free Single Handle Bathroom Faucet with Metal Lever Handle, Copper Supply Tubes with 1/2" IPS Fittings and Grid Strainer Drain from the AquaSpec Collection Zurn 4" Centerset Lead Free Single Handle Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handle, Copper Supply Tubes with 1/2" IPS Fittings and Grid Strainer Drain from the AquaSpec CollectionPolished chrome plated 4"[102mm] centerset single control lavatory faucet with 5" [127mm] integral spout, a ceramic disc cartridge and a temperature limit stop. Unit is furnished with 2.2 GPM [8.3L] aerator (complying with ANSI A112.18.1M Standard for flow), an ADA compliant lever handle, 3/8" stainless steel flex hose 18" [457mm] in length with 3/8" female compression fitting.Zurn Lead Compliant* "XL" products are a line of durable, high quality brass faucets and fixtures that are designed and manufactured to comply with state laws and local codes that mandate lead content levels. Zurn "XL" products are manufactured with *not more than 0.25% lead content when used with respect to wetted surfaces of pipes and pipe fittings, plumbing fitting and fixtures: California Health & Safety Code § 116875; Vermont 9 VCA § 2470hFeatures:Copper Supply Tubes with 1/2" IPS FittingsGrid Strainer DrainMade from high quality brass Single Handle Polished Chrome