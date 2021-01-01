From craftmade
Craftmade Z4525-SC Deka 19" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Chromite Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Craftmade Z4525-SC Deka 19" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from ironComes with a square patterned glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and a 5 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-15/16"Width: 4-7/8"Depth: 4-7/8"Product Weight: 5.467 lbsShade Height: 15-1/4"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Chromite