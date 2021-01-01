From nameeks
Nameeks Z39US Remer 2.5 GPM Shower Head with Hand Shower Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced
Advertisement
Nameeks Z39US Remer 2.5 GPM Shower Head with Hand Shower California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse.Nameeks Z39US Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedNameeks Z39US Specifications:Connection Size: 0.5Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5Handle Style: LeverHandshower: Single FunctionHose Length: 59Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Handles: 1Spray Pattern: Full Pressure Balanced Chrome