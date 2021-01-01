From craftmade
Craftmade Z2970 Newberg 3 Light 31-3/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Oiled Bronze Gilded Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Craftmade Z2970 Newberg 3 Light 31-3/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Set the mood and increase the value of your home with a well-lit walkway. Built for beauty, the Newberg outdoor fixture can withstand the elements while giving your home entry warmth, radiance and added measure of security.FeaturesIncludes a clear seeded glass shadeRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 31-3/4"Width: 11-1/8"Extension: 17-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze Gilded