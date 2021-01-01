From craftmade
Craftmade Z291 Hex Style Cast Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade Z291 Hex Style Cast Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass The Hex Style Lantern Collection with Clear Seeded Glass adorns your home with a warm glow and timeless beauty.FeaturesCrafted from dye cast aluminum componentsIncludes a clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb36" Chain mounted designRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 6-1/2"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Black