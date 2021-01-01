Akicon Z2 Series 24 in. x 84 in. 12 Panel Honey Painted Wood Sliding Door with Installation Hardware Kit

The Akicon Wood Barn Door combination contains everything needed to transform any doorway to a stylish transition between spaces. The rustic steel hardware and pine barn door are the intersections of style and functionality. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, office, dining rooms and many more settings. We proudly make Akicon barn doors in the US and offer the most popular American farmhouse styles and many size options. It’s easy to assemble Paneled Wood Stained Barn Door takes minutes to put together. Akicon barn doors are designed to be easy Do-It-Yourself projects, so customers can build one of a kind barn door at a budget-friendly price. You are not only buying a barn door from us but also bringing home a piece of natural artwork.