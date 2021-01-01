From hp

HP Z2 Mini G5 Workstation - 1 x Intel Core i7 Octa-core (8 Core) i7-10700 10th Gen 2.90 GHz - 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM RAM - 512 GB SSD - Mini PC - Windows.

$1,324.00
In stock
16 GB DDR4 512 GB SSD Windows 10 Pro No Screen

