Z-Lite Z14-57P-C Juturna 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite Z14-57P-C Juturna 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesCrafted from ironComes with a silver clear seedy glass and metal shadeComes with (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 3" downrodsCapable of being dimmed CUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 14"Product Weight: 8.6 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze