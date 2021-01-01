Z-BAR Slim Gen 3 LED Desk Lamp by Koncept - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (AR3200-CD-MBK-DSK)

Z Bar Slim Gen 3 LED Desk Lamp from Koncept Lighting is the new sleek and slim version of the original Z-Bar LED Desk Lamp. Featuring the award-winning three-bar design for maximum reach and flexibility. The super-adjustable LED head can spin in its socket, sweep side to side, and rotate around the end of the arm to point in any direction. The touchstrip is located near the LED head for easy access. Slide your finger along the strip to dim gradually, or touch the strip anywhere to jump directly to any brightness, including off. 9â€ weighted base comes standard. Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Metallic Black