Ready to Install Series barn door, which is 100% Pre-Assembled, is designed to be a hassle free barn door to save you time and trouble on door assembly. CALHOME sliding rail hardware and Ready to Install Series barn door kits contain everything needed to transform any doorway into an elegantly beautiful passageway between spaces. The front-mounted hardware and exposed rollers give it a timeless look that complements any contemporary, rustic, or industrial decor. All hardware is constructed of high quality powder coated steel. Each Pre-Assembled door slab has natural knot patterns which makes every door unique. The design provides a stunning focal point for any space while also providing high functionality. This Fully Pre-Assembled door will add a touch of farmhouse chic to any space CALHOME Z Bar Series 42 in. x 84 in. Pre Assembled Red Walnut Stained Wood Interior Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit in Brown