From evesky

YYONGAO Circuit Boards DIY kit Module 4 in 1 Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+(Plus) Board + Mini NES Style Case + Heatsinks Starter Kits + Cooling Fan.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

YYONGAO Circuit Boards DIY kit Module 4 in 1 Raspberry Pi 3 Model.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com