Ywain Oriental Blue Area Rug

Intricately woven using a dual yarn system of fine-spun olefin yarns with accents of two types of soft polyester yarns, rugs are rich in both visual and tactile appeal. Woven on a supple cotton base with a low pile, the cross-weaving technique adds refined design interest. The lustrous sheen adds layers of color that shift depending on the angle you view the rug. The rugs feature a fringe treatment that enhances the heirloom characteristics of these transformative designs. As rounds tend to be placed in more contemporary settings, no fringe is used. Visually elegant rugs are designed to withstand the challenges of everyday living. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3"x 7'5"