Yvonne Drop Leaf Dining Table

Features:If a cup that has condensation is left on the table that it will leave a ring on the table top within 30 minutesTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Solid and manufactured woodNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: AcaciaBase Color: Tables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: YesTable Mechanism: Drop LeafLeaf Included: YesNumber of Leaves: 2Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 2Table Base Type: PedestalCompatible Dining Chair Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: Farmhouse / CountryDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:GSA Approved: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCALGreen Compliant: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: TÃV Rheinland Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: YesFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: 20Overall Length When Fully Extended: 35.5Overall Width - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: 35.5Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: 35.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: YesLeaf Width - Side to Side: 15.5Leaf Length - End to End: 20Overall Product Weight: 46Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Antique White