42" Yvette 4 - Blade LED Retractable Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included

This product is a 42-inch golden modern led ceiling fan. It is made of a high-quality metal body and acrylic lampshade and abs retractable blades and a pure copper motor. The motor with a heat sinkhole, can reduce the internal temperature of the host, extend the life. There is a remote control to adjust the light temperature(white light, warm light, and natural light) and fan speed(high, middle, and low), provide a comfortable environment for your family. It is not only a ceiling fan also an elegant decoration, perfect for the living room, bedroom, dining room, office, kitchen, dining room, and any space. Finish: Silver