From wmtec

YuXi AC 16A 250V /20A 125V 3 Pin SPDT KCD3 ON-OFF-ON 3 Position BLACK Boat Rocker Switch 14x31mm

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

YuXi AC 16A 250V /20A 125V 3 Pin SPDT KCD3 ON-OFF-ON 3 Position BLACK Boat Rocker Switch 14x31mm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com