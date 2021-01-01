From wmtec

YuXi 1pcs USB 3.0 Female Plug jack Vertical Type 180 Degrees Pins AF Socket Connector Terminal

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

YuXi 1pcs USB 3.0 Female Plug jack Vertical Type 180 Degrees Pins AF Socket Connector Terminal

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com