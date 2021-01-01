YUNZHIDUAN Bluetooth Wireless Headset, Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Earbuds, Low Latency Gaming in-Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Headset with Noise-Cancelling.

?Latency-free gaming headset: 40-60ms non-inductive delay in game mode, stable signal without freezing, allowing you to enjoy wireless freedom and enjoyable gaming? Dual mode experience: There is no delay game experience in game mode, the headset has a cool LED breathing light effect, and the better fidelity HIFI sound quality in music mode is like being in a concert? Fingerprint touch: Simple technology comes with fingerprint touch instead of button control to avoid uncomfortable pressure to the ears, and the touch is more convenient? Free switching: the left and right ear wireless interconnection master and slave can be switched at will, grab and use, get rid of tedious connection operations, and give users a different wireless Bluetooth new technology experience? Long battery life: The earplugs of the wireless headset can meet your all-day needs, 40mAh (headphone), 500mAh (battery compartment) can give you up to 6 hours of gaming time and an additional 24 hours