From divi
Yunseity LED Gaming Headset with Microphone, Wired Headphone,50mm Speakers, Computer Games Headset Plug and Play for PC Mac Laptop Gamer.
Advertisement
??ADVANTAGES?Wired computer gaming headset, supports listening position identification, precise killing. 50MM SENSITIVE MAGNETIC PRODUCES SHOCKING SOUND?50MM dynamic loudspeaker simulates a 360° spherical sound field, bringing the ultimate gaming experience. STEREO SURROUND SOUND EFFECT?50MM sensitive magnetic produces shocking sound, stereo surround sound effect, improves sensitivity of output sound effect. LIGHTWEIGHT AND SOFT EARMUFFS?Skin?friendly and comfortable, effectively isolate external noise, suitable for long?term wear. EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE?High?quality audio cable, durable, stretch?resistant, can be connected to computers and laptops.