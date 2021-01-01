From arizona tourist apparel and gifts
Arizona Tourist Apparel and Gifts Yuma Arizona Is Where I'm Happiest AZ Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you from Yuma AZ? Or love to visit? This vintage looking design is great for locals as well as vacationing tourists. Makes a great vacation souvenir, birthday gift or Christmas present for anyone who loves this city. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only