Yuletide Holiday Deer Figurine

Dress your home this holiday season with iconic Christmas figurines, gifts and serving pieces. Create an enchanting scene for your for your dining, living or entertaining spaces with our elegant, timeless Yuletide Holiday Collection by Fitz and Floyd. The shimmering elegance of gold detailing juxtaposes with rustic chic textures creating pieces that are sure to become family heirlooms. Ready to deliver gifts for all the good girls and boys, this 15" exquisitely detailed deer from the Yuletide Holiday Collection by Fitz and Floyd® will be the perfect accent to your holiday home.