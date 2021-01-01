If you love gold, the Yukon gold mirror is perfect for you! The frame features diagonal, reflective stripes in a beautiful gilded tea color. Deep green or dark purple also make it shine, or for a more subdued look, pair this mirror with cream or rose pink. Shimmering pieces of sunburst glass will add glamour to living room or entry way. Beveled 35.4 x 35.4 mirror with a high quality silver backing. Ready to hang either vertically or horizontally with pre-attached hanging mounts. Camden Isle Yukon 35.4-in L x 35.4-in W Round Mirror Beveled Wall Mirror in Clear | 86337