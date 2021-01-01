Palram Yukon 11 ft. W x 21.3 ft. D x 8.3 ft. H Dark Gray Storage Shed, Grays

The Yukon Storage Shed provides you with endless usability and ultimate performance. This ultra-tough, utility shed is durable and perfect for storing organizing and protecting your outdoor life. It is engineered for life with an aluminum frame and virtually unbreakable polycarbonate walls and will provide years of maintenance-free protection. The Yukon sheds are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. The unique roof panels appear opaque yet allow 10% light transmission, shedding natural light inside the shed. Designed with your outdoor needs in mind, the XXL Yukon 11 ft. x 21.3 ft. Shed will help you to maintain your home environment neat and orderly and enhance your outdoor living space. Color: Grays.