From nameeks
Nameeks YU580 Gedy Bathroom Package - Includes Tooth Brush Holder and Soap Dispenser Gold Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set Free Standing
Advertisement
Nameeks YU580 Gedy Bathroom Package - Includes Tooth Brush Holder and Soap Dispenser Product Features: Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of thermoplastic resin, steelPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useManufactured in ItalySpecifications: Depth: 3-1/2"Height: 14-1/2"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 3-5/9" Free Standing Gold