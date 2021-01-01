YU4 Powered Speakers with Bluetooth and Phono Preamp Pair Matte White

Remarkable sound enclosed in Handcrafted MDF cabinets measuring 8. 7' Tall, yu4s 1 silk dome tweeters and 4 Kevlar drivers deliver crisp highs and wonderfully balanced mid-range, faithfully reproducing all your favorite tunes. Easy streaming Built-in Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX technology lets you enjoy high-quality streaming from the palm of your hand. Vinyl-ready equipped with an integrated phono preamp, Yu4 can be easily connected to any vintage or modern day Turntable. Signal detection Yu4 features automatic standby and power-up modes, helping to conserve power when youre gone and ensuring you never miss a beat when the music starts playing. Remote control with volume, input, tone and balance controls, as well as playback options when using Bluetooth, the Yu4 remote gives you full control over your Audio.