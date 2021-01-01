Yale YR23EDADA Edisto ADA Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose from the Edge Series Oil Rubbed Bronze Permanent Leverset Privacy

Yale YR23EDADA Edisto ADA Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose from the Edge Series Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Image shown with thumbturn, locking mechanism is a push buttonDurable construction to meet BHMA Grade 3 standardsReversible handing installs on left or right handed doorsInstalls on doors with 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" thicknessYale offers a 5 year mechanical and 1 year finish warrantyIncludes an adjustable latch and round corner faceplateComplies with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 4-5/8"Handle Projection: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-9/16"Product Weight: 2.5 lbs.Latch Faceplate: Round Corner Oil Rubbed Bronze Permanent