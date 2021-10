Keep your jewelry items in one spot! You're My Mom Heart Jewelry Dish is made of ceramic in the shape of a heart. The glossy white heart has upcurved sides like a bowl, and in the center, there are the words "Blessed Because You're My Mom" in black engraved letters. There is a small red heart accent, and plenty of room to leave earrings, dainty necklaces, and rings inside. Dimensions: Length: 3 9/16" Width: 3 1/2" Height: 7/8" Note: Not intended for use with food or candles.