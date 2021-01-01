Trademark Fine Art 'Young Mother Sewing' Canvas Art by Mary Stevenson Cassatt

Artist: Mary Stevenson CassattSubject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a woman with her child sewing. Mary Stevenson Cassatt (22 May, 1844 - 14 June, 1926) was an American printmaker and painter who lived in France. She worked alongside Edgar Degas, and later other great Impressionists of the time, and became known for her images of the social and private lives of women, in particular the intimate bond between mothers and children. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.