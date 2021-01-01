Momeni Young Buck Collection Superstar Gray 4 ft. x 6 ft. Indoor Area Rug

No cool room is complete without the modern style of this contemporary kid’s area rug. From turntables and cityscapes to vibrant paisley, geometric patterns and splattered paint, each rug is captured in bold colors that are sure to inspire creativity in every kid’s room. Hand carved for added texture and definition, each hip design is hand tufted of soft polyester threads to create a comfortable floorcovering for tots, teens and every kid in between. Color: Gray.