Momeni Young Buck Collection Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Indoor Area Rug

The Young Buck Collection Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Indoor Area Rug is a premium choice rug suited for a wide range of interior decor, from classic to modern. It is hand-tufted from 100% polyester fiber for a soft touch and feel, and it comes with a cotton backing to prevent any slips and shifts. The rug offers natural resistance to stain and soil. Vacuum and spot clean only for maximum care and maintenance. Add this rug to your room for that perfect finishing touch.