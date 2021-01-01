From divi
YOUmijiaSM Pink Wired Stereo Headset USB/ 3. 5mm Interface With Microphone Universal Gaming Headset Laptop PC Headset
Advertisement
Make sure this fits by entering your model number. a¤ Built- in high precision magnetic neodymium driver, pursues a more immersive experience. a¤ The breathable earmuffs are soft and comfortable, reduce sweat and heat, suitable for wearing for a long time without fatigue. a¤ Plug and play, it is compatible with for laptop, tablet, smartphone, desktop. a¤ Noise reduction mic, effectively filter the background noise, gives you clear sound voice.