YOU WASH I'LL WATCH: Recipe Notebook to Write In Favorite Recipes Best Gift for your MOM Cookbook For Writing Recipes Recipes and Notes for Your Favor

This is a recipe notebook. You can write down your favorite food recipes in this notebook. This may be the best gift for your mom. Because all moms like to cook and write them down. This notebook may be the best for writing recipes. And you can give it to those who love cooking. A recipe notebook also makes a thoughtful gift. Recipe Journals are the perfect gift for any occasion:Birthday GiftsTeacher GiftsMother's Day GiftsGraduation Gifts for StudentsCo-worker GiftsMindful GiftsJournal & Planner LoversMatte Cover Perfect size100 Pages Dimensions: 8.5 x 11