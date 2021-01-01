You Got This Gaming Mouse Pad-Cute Rectangular Non-Slip Rubber Mousepads for Computers Laptop Office

Natural rubber base, silky silky surface, easy to clean and maintain Perfect Size:9.5 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (240mm x 200mm x 3mm) The soft and dense non-skid nature rubber base keeps this desk pad firmly in place. This large mouse mat remains uniformly flat even over imperfect surfaces. Just immerse into your work or games without worrying about the annoying mouse pad movement Texture is denser with 230°F and high pressure treatment. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. It is optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control. Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control.