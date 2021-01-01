From you can't rush perfection sloth lover present

You Can't Rush Perfection Sloth Lover Present You Can't Rush Perfection Lover Lazy Sloth Lying Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$20.98
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This throw pillow makes a great gift for yourself or your beloved sloth lover in the coming occasions as housewarming, birthday, Christmas, Xmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving. It surely puts a smile on your beloved's face! Funny Sloth Lover, Lazy Sloth Lying, Sleeping Sloth, Lazy Sloth Gift, Gift For Sloth Lover, Just A Girl Who Loves Sloths, You Can't Rush Perfection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com