From yorkie moms and yorkie dads
Yorkie Moms and Yorkie Dads Yorkshire Terrier-Cute Yorkie Portrait Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Yorkie Mom or Yorkie Dad, great gift or present for any Yorkie owner, or should we say, anyone owned by a Yorkie? Yorkshire Terrier rule! Don't let the little package fool you ... they are a terrier through and through. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only