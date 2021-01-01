Lee york Playstation 4 Charger PS4 PS4pro PS4slim Playstation Controller Charger Dual USB Charging Station Stand Docking Playstation

? Dual PS4 controller charger provides an easy and quick way to charge and store your PS4 / PS4 Pro / PS4 Slim Controller. Ideal for saving your place to store your PS4 wireless controllers in the charger when you're not playing? Two Controllers Can be Charged Simultaneously, LED indicator: Red - Charging, LED indicator: Blue - Fully Charged. over current protecting-Our PS4 charger station have over voltage/over heated and over-circuit protection. The playstation 4 charger powers through the USB port from either the PS4 console or PC. Excellent Chip Design-Over-Charging/Over-Heated/Over-Current/Over-Voltage/Short-Circuit/Over-Discharge Protection. Dual colored LED light indicator showing charge status. Full charge can be completed within 2.5 hours when charging one controller. Full charge to two controllers simultaneously within 3.5 hours.