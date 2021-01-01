Interdesign York Lyra 5-Hook Over The Door Hook Rack, Chrome

Eliminate the clutter and create a neat and organized appearance with this InterDesign Over the Door Hook (5). It's made of non-corrosive steel with an attractive chrome finish for added appeal. This InterDesign hook has a space-saving design and is easy to setup. Simply place it over any interior door frame and it's ready for use. It features five double hooks that are ideal for robes, coats, hats, handbags, umbrellas, towels and more.