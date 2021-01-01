From omgtac
YoRHa Studded Dots Silicone Rubber Gel Customizing Cover for NACON Revolution PRO PS4 Controller [Origin & V2] x 1(Camouflage Green)
Advertisement
High quality Medical Grade silicone made controller cover skin case for Nacon Revolution PRO PS4 controller Studded designed surface provides comfortable gripping, prevent slipping while game playing, no more worries for sweaty hands; Very easy to install and remove, fits the controller perfectly, would not affect any function; Prevents any damage to the controller from shocks, scratches; Compatible both with original version and V2 controller.