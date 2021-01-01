62.99" Yonkers Sideboard Rustic Brown - Manhattan Comfort

Update your dining area or living space and entertain in style, with the Yonkers sideboard that acts as a buffet and storage center, in the perfect blend of mid-century design and modern functionality. Cabinet style doors with a soft close feature offer ample space for tucking away dishes, tablecloths, and dinnerware to host ultimate dinner parties. Add candlesticks, framed photos, or a mail tray on its smooth base to personalize the piece and make it your own. Beautiful craftsmanship and intricate detailing shines, with durable splayed wood legs, beveled top, and sleek handles to finish. Color: Rustic Brown.