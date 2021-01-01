Manhattan Comfort Yonkers 62.99 in. Off-White and Cinnamon TV Stand Fits TV's up to 60 in. with Cable Management, Off White and Cinnamon

Instantly up your living room design game with the Yonkers TV stand that allows you to host the ultimate movie night, while storing and displaying favorite items, such as albums, magazines, books and more. Open and concealed storage allows you to tuck away extras and keep remotes or media accessories close by. Beautifully crafted, this Mid-Century piece works well with any existing interior design and perfectly centers the living room area where friends and family will gather and share memories. Color: Off White and Cinnamon.