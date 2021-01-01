YONGNUO YN14mm F2.8N Ultra-Wide Angle Prime Lens for Nikon DSLR Cameras

The diagonal angle of view is about 114°. For YN14mm F2.8N helps to collect the vast landscape and giant structures, it's easier to show a grand and solemn atmosphere. Ultra-low Dispersion Lens and Aspherical Lens, Precision-machined Abnormal Dispersion Lens YN14mm F2.8 supports auto focus and manual focus. The focus mode can be selected according to practical requirement. It has 7pcs of diaphragm leaves, which helps to take picture of circular defocused spots or helps to reduce the aperture and take picture of 14-star effect. It adopts glass optical lens and multilayer coating technology to effectively increase light transmittance and minimize backlight ghost image and glare.