yongnuo yn-14ex yn14ex ttl macro ring flash/led flash light with adapter ring for canon eos dslr cameras as canon mr-14ex

Supports Exposure Compensation, FEB, Rear-curtain sync, FE lock, Modeling Light, Canon camera menu accessible. Supports flash ratio, and the flash tube A and B can adjusted together or individually, which can creates shadow on the subject to make the photo with engraving effect. YN-14EX is provided with external power socket to meet your higher demand of recycling time and no longer missing the wonderful moments. It can automatically save your current operating settings to convenient your next use. The recycling time for full output just takes 3 seconds; you can get high speed current-return experience even without using brand new batteries, which will only takes 4~5 seconds. YN-14EX is equipped with standard PC synchronous interface which allows you convenient to use synchronous flash by using PC synchronous line. It also equipped with large-size LCD display, the flashing function can be checked and set more clearly and visually, which will be more convenient for use. High bri