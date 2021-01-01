From everly quinn
Yokum 70" LED Tree Floor Lamp
Using high quality LED chip, high light efficiency, high color rendering index, low light decay, long life. Protect eyesight, high color rendering, strong heat dissipation, low light decay, low energy consumption, low radiation, no stroboscopic, long life.Variety of angles, simple and generous, work and decoration are correct. Wireless remote control, convenient and fast, no need to point the light pole, wireless remote control distance is 10 meters. Adjust at any angle, swing up and down 180 degrees, simple shape, enjoy high-quality lighting. Modern backdrop lights, alongside the living room sofa or lounge chair, provide a beautiful touching for comfort, tradition and cutting-edge modern style. It is slim and easy to move.